Zijin Mining Group Co., - Class H (ZIJMF) Price Target Increased by 6.00% to 2.13

The average one-year price target for Zijin Mining Group Co., - Class H (OTC:ZIJMF) has been revised to 2.13 / share. This is an increase of 6.00% from the prior estimate of 2.01 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.77 to a high of 2.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.18% from the latest reported closing price of 1.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zijin Mining Group Co., - Class H. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIJMF is 0.52%, an increase of 1.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.11% to 887,327K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 304,568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302,166K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 15.24% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 74,762K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,890K shares, representing an increase of 15.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 9.01% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 42,647K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,818K shares, representing a decrease of 54.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 26.66% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 33,970K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,686K shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 31,638K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,940K shares, representing an increase of 33.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 61.89% over the last quarter.

