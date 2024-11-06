News & Insights

Zijin Mining Expands with La Arena Acquisition

November 06, 2024 — 07:44 pm EST

Zijin Mining Group Co (HK:2899) has released an update.

Zijin Mining Group has secured approval for its acquisition of the La Arena Gold Mine and La Arena II copper-gold project in Peru from Pan American Silver Corp. for $245 million. The deal, which includes a contingent payment and future royalties, aims to expand Zijin’s mining footprint in South America. While the transaction awaits final procedural clearances, it promises to enhance Zijin’s portfolio with promising gold and copper assets.

