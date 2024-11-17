News & Insights

Zijin Mining Adjusts Share Repurchase Plan

November 17, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Zijin Mining Group Co (HK:2899) has released an update.

Zijin Mining Group Co. has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 345,600 Restricted A Shares initially granted under its 2020 Incentive Scheme, as 10 participants no longer meet the criteria. The repurchase price has been adjusted to RMB4.08 per share, reflecting recent profit distribution proposals. The transaction will be funded using the company’s self-owned resources.

