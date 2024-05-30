ZIGUP plc Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Redde Northgate (GB:ZIG) has released an update.

ZIGUP plc, a leader in integrated mobility solutions, has announced the buyback of 25,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 429.5 pence per share, to be held in treasury. This move is part of the company’s strategy to drive shareholder value and reflects its ongoing commitment to sustainable growth. ZIGUP continues to support its customer base, with a network of over 130,000 owned and leased vehicles, through a variety of services including rentals, fleet management, and accident management.

