Zigup FY26 Pre-tax Profit Edges Up, Lifts Dividend; Sees FY27 Profit Growth In Line With Market

(RTTNews) - Zigup Plc (ZIG.L), an integrated mobility solutions provider, reported wednesday slightly higher pre-tax profit in fiscal 2026 with revenue growth, while profit after tax declined from last year on higher taxation charges. Further, the firm raised dividend, and said it expects fiscal 2027 profit growth in line with market expectations.

In the full year, profit before tax edged up 0.5 percent to 102.00 million pounds from 101.47 million pounds last year.

Profit for the year, meanwhile, dropped to 76.16 million pounds from prior year's 79.85 million pounds. Earnings per share declined to 32.9 pence from 34.9 pence last year.

Underlying profit before tax was 160.1 million pounds, compared to 166.9 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 53.1 pence, compared to 58.4 pence a year ago.

Underlying EBITDA grew 8.2 percent to 502.6 million pounds from 464.5 million pounds last year.

Revenue grew 2.6 percent to 1.86 billion pounds from 1.81 billion pounds last year. Underlying revenues increased 5.2 percent from last year to 1.64 billion pounds.

Further, the Board has proposed a final dividend of 18.2p per share, higher than prior year's 17.6p, to be paid on September 30 to shareholders on the register as at close of business on August 28. The total dividend for the year would be 27.0p, a 2.3 percent increase on the prior year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company said it expects to deliver growth in line with market expectations for profit. Analyst expectations for full-year adjusted profit before tax is between 162.9 million pounds and 170.0 million pounds.

The company said it is confident in the outlook for fiscal 2027 with VOH growth expected in both geographies, as rental markets continue to provide healthy demand for its service-led product offerings.

In London, Zigup shares closed Tuesday's trading at 464.50 pence, up 0.32 percent.

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