News & Insights

Stocks

ZIGUP Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

May 31, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redde Northgate (GB:ZIG) has released an update.

ZIGUP plc, previously known as Redde Northgate, has announced a share buyback, purchasing 25,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 438 pence each to hold in treasury. Following this transaction, the company’s total number of voting rights has been reported as 226,177,061. This move is part of ZIGUP’s strategy to drive shareholder value and sustain growth through its integrated mobility solutions platform.

For further insights into GB:ZIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.