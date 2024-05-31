ZIGUP Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

Redde Northgate (GB:ZIG) has released an update.

ZIGUP plc, previously known as Redde Northgate, has announced a share buyback, purchasing 25,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 438 pence each to hold in treasury. Following this transaction, the company’s total number of voting rights has been reported as 226,177,061. This move is part of ZIGUP’s strategy to drive shareholder value and sustain growth through its integrated mobility solutions platform.

