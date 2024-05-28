ZIGUP Advances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Redde Northgate (GB:ZIG) has released an update.

ZIGUP plc, a leader in integrated mobility solutions, has announced the purchase of 50,000 of its own ordinary shares to be held in treasury, with transactions ranging between 432.25 and 435 pence per share. Following this buyback, ZIGUP’s total voting rights come to 226,277,061. The company continues to drive shareholder value by providing smart mobility services and sustainable growth through its extensive network and diverse fleet.

