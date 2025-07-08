Zig-Zag Introduces Zig-Zag Woods: New Premium Natural Leaf Cigar Line for Convenience and Smoke Shop Markets

Zig-Zag introduces Woods, a premium natural leaf cigar line designed for convenience stores, featuring five flavors and competitive pricing.

Quiver AI Summary

Zig-Zag has announced the launch of its new premium natural leaf cigar line, Zig-Zag Woods, designed to cater to today's adult cigar consumers while targeting convenience stores and smoke shops. The product lineup features five varieties, including Sweet Aromatic and Velvet, and is made with an all-natural leaf wrap filled with premium rough-cut tobacco for a rich smoking experience. At a retail price of $1.39 for two cigars, Zig-Zag Woods aims to offer bold flavors and quality at a competitive price to ensure high turnover and margins. The cigars are now shipping nationwide, and the company encourages retailers to place orders to meet the growing demand in the rough-cut cigar segment, which sees annual sales of over 300 million units. Zig-Zag emphasizes that this new product addresses consumer desires for premium, value-added options in the market.

Potential Positives

Zig-Zag has launched a new line of premium natural leaf cigars, Zig-Zag Woods, tapping into a growing market segment with over 300 million units sold annually.

The new product line features five distinct flavor varieties aimed at catering to diverse consumer preferences, enhancing its market appeal.

Zig-Zag Woods is positioned for high turnover in convenience and smoke shop channels, combining competitive pricing with a quality product, which is expected to drive strong sales.

The product is designed to meet consumer demand for premium, value-added cigars, reflecting Zig-Zag's commitment to innovation and responsiveness to market trends.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not address potential regulatory challenges or health concerns related to tobacco products, which could impact market reception and sales.

The focus on convenience stores and smoke shops may indicate a limited target market, possibly constraining growth opportunities beyond these channels.

The reliance on the popularity of “woods” could expose Zig-Zag Woods to intense competition from established brands, risking market share and profitability.

FAQ

What is Zig-Zag Woods?

Zig-Zag Woods is a new line of premium natural leaf cigars crafted for adult consumers, designed for convenience stores and smoke shops.

What types of cigars are available in Zig-Zag Woods?

Zig-Zag Woods offers five varieties: Natural, Silk & Berries, Sweet Aromatic, Crème Royale, and Velvet.

What is the price point for Zig-Zag Woods?

Zig-Zag Woods is priced at $1.39 for two cigars, providing a competitive value for consumers.

How many cigars are sold annually in the rough-cut segment?

Over 300 million rough-cut cigars are sold annually, indicating strong demand in this market segment.

How can retailers order Zig-Zag Woods?

Retailers can place orders for Zig-Zag Woods through customer service at (800) 331-5962 or via CustomerService@NationalTobacco.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Los Angeles, California, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Zig-Zag Launches New Premium Natural Leaf Cigar Line – Zig-Zag Woods









Slow-Burning, Boldly Flavored, and Value-Priced for High Turnover in Convenience and Smoke Shop Channels







Zig-Zag, a heritage brand trusted by millions, proudly announces the launch of



Zig-Zag Woods



, a new line of



premium natural leaf cigars



crafted for today’s adult cigar consumer and strategically designed for convenience stores and smoke shops.





With more than 58% of consumers referring to rough-cut cigars as "woods", this launch meets consumer expectations with a name and format that resonates. Zig-Zag Woods features a slow-burning, all-natural leaf wrap filled with premium rough-cut tobacco, delivering a rich and smooth smoking experience. With bold flavor profiles and recognizable Zig-Zag branding, this line is engineered for fast sell-through and high margins.





Over 300 million rough-cut cigars are sold annually (MSA), demonstrating the strength of this segment, and Zig-Zag Woods is primed to compete and win.









Product Offering:













5 Varieties:









Natural









Silk & Berries









Sweet Aromatic









Crème Royale









Velvet















Pre-Priced:



$1.39 for 2 cigars



$1.39 for 2 cigars





Packaging Configuration:









15 pouches per carton









24 cartons per case















Whether your customers prefer the boldness of Sweet Aromatic or the smoothness of Velvet, Zig-Zag Woods provides a flavor for every taste. With its competitive price point,





premium quality, and shelf-ready format, Zig-Zag Woods is primed to become a top seller in the natural leaf cigar segment.







“Customers have been asking for a premium value-added product that moves quickly and satisfies customers. Zig-Zag Woods is our answer,”



said Jessica Chesney, SBM of Marketing at Zig-Zag.



“We’ve combined quality, flavor variety, and value into a package that’s a win for both consumers and the trade.”









Now Shipping Nationwide







Zig-Zag Woods are now available for wholesale and retail ordering. For more information, promotional assets, or to place an order, contact Zig-Zag customer service at (800) 331-5962



CustomerService@NationalTobacco.com



or visit



TPB Marketplace



.







About Zig-Zag







Zig-Zag is a market leader in premium tobacco and smoking accessories, known for its authenticity, innovation, and quality. With a legacy spanning over 140 years, Zig-Zag continues to evolve with consumer trends while delivering reliable products to its retail partners. Zig-Zag is exclusively distributed by



Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB)



, a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded consumer products.











Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.