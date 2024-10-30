News & Insights

Stocks

Ziff Family Maintains Strong Hold on Town Centre Securities

October 30, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Town Centre Securities (GB:TOWN) has released an update.

Town Centre Securities has announced a shareholding change involving Non-Executive Director Michael Ziff, who transferred shares to his sons as part of estate planning while maintaining a significant stake in the company. Despite the transfers, the Ziff Concert Party continues to hold a dominant 56.9% of TCS’s issued share capital. These strategic moves underscore the Ziff family’s ongoing influence and commitment to the company’s future.

For further insights into GB:TOWN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.