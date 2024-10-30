Ziff Family Maintains Strong Hold on Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities (GB:TOWN) has released an update.

Town Centre Securities has announced a shareholding change involving Non-Executive Director Michael Ziff, who transferred shares to his sons as part of estate planning while maintaining a significant stake in the company. Despite the transfers, the Ziff Concert Party continues to hold a dominant 56.9% of TCS’s issued share capital. These strategic moves underscore the Ziff family’s ongoing influence and commitment to the company’s future.

