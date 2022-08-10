Ziff Davis (ZD) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Ziff Davis ZD delivered adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share in second-quarter 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.76% and improved 12.1% year over year.
Revenues totaled $337.4 million in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.56%. The top line improved 2.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Low growth in Ziff Davis’ total revenues is due to a loss in the advertising business segment.
Quarter in Detail
Advertising revenues of $189 million (56% of total revenues) declined 5% year over year. The current global supply-chain disruptions impacted Ziff Davis’ clients negatively and reduced their advertising budgets.
Net retention rate of 99.6% in the second quarter of 2022 declined from the year-ago quarter’s rate of 111.2%. Total number of advertisers improved 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level to 2,016 advertisers in the second quarter. Quarterly revenue per advertiser declined 9.5% year over year to $93.848 million.
Subscription revenues of $138 million (40.9% of total revenues) increased 10.4% year over year. Total number of subscribers improved 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s number to 2,393 subscribers in the second quarter. Average quarterly revenue per subscriber improved 8.4% year over year to $57.64 million.
Ziff Davis, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Ziff Davis, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ziff Davis, Inc. Quote
Digital Revenues of $258.4 million (76.6% of total revenues) increased 2.2% from the year-ago period’s number.
Cybersecurity and Martech revenues of $79 million (23.4% of total revenues) increased 3.7% from the year-ago period’s figure.
Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing, and general & administrative expenses contracted 50 bps and 90 bps each to 0.7% and 3.1%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago quarter’s readings. Adjusted research, development & engineering expenses expanded 40 bps to 9.6% from the year-ago quarter’s number.
In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased 5.3% to $118 million from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $849.3 million compared with $988.7 million as of Mar 31, 2022.
Cash flow from operations was $76 million in the second quarter compared with first-quarter 2022 cash flow of $116.5 million.
As of Jun 30, 2022, total gross debt was $1.11 billion compared with $1.13 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.
Guidance
For 2022, ZD expects total revenues of $1.41-$1435 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $507 million and $509 million.
For the full year, Ziff Davis expects adjusted EPS between $6.57 and $6.77.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Ziff Davis currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
ZD’s shares have returned 27.3% against the Zacks Computer and Technologysector’s decline of 23.6% in the year-to-date period.
Here are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector.
Intuit INTU currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Intuit’s shares have slumped 28.2% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of 18.6%. INTU is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 23.
Keysight Technologies KEYS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.
KEY’s shares have dropped 21.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry’s decline of 23%. KEYS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 17.
Arco Platform ARCE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
ARCE’s shares have plunged 27.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 46.3%. ARCE is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 18.
Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):
Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>
Click to get this free report
Intuit Inc. (INTU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Arco Platform Limited (ARCE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- 3 Fintech Stocks To Watch In August 2022
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebound Following Back To Back Losing Days
- Senate passes historic climate bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Drop Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Novavax Stock Falls After Cutting Revenue Guidance