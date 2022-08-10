Ziff Davis (ZD) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Ziff Davis ZD delivered adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share in second-quarter 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.76% and improved 12.1% year over year.

Revenues totaled $337.4 million in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.56%. The top line improved 2.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Low growth in Ziff Davis’ total revenues is due to a loss in the advertising business segment.

Quarter in Detail

Advertising revenues of $189 million (56% of total revenues) declined 5% year over year. The current global supply-chain disruptions impacted Ziff Davis’ clients negatively and reduced their advertising budgets.

Net retention rate of 99.6% in the second quarter of 2022 declined from the year-ago quarter’s rate of 111.2%. Total number of advertisers improved 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level to 2,016 advertisers in the second quarter. Quarterly revenue per advertiser declined 9.5% year over year to $93.848 million.

Subscription revenues of $138 million (40.9% of total revenues) increased 10.4% year over year. Total number of subscribers improved 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s number to 2,393 subscribers in the second quarter. Average quarterly revenue per subscriber improved 8.4% year over year to $57.64 million.

Digital Revenues of $258.4 million (76.6% of total revenues) increased 2.2% from the year-ago period’s number.

Cybersecurity and Martech revenues of $79 million (23.4% of total revenues) increased 3.7% from the year-ago period’s figure.

Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing, and general & administrative expenses contracted 50 bps and 90 bps each to 0.7% and 3.1%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago quarter’s readings. Adjusted research, development & engineering expenses expanded 40 bps to 9.6% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased 5.3% to $118 million from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $849.3 million compared with $988.7 million as of Mar 31, 2022.

Cash flow from operations was $76 million in the second quarter compared with first-quarter 2022 cash flow of $116.5 million.

As of Jun 30, 2022, total gross debt was $1.11 billion compared with $1.13 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.

Guidance

For 2022, ZD expects total revenues of $1.41-$1435 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $507 million and $509 million.

For the full year, Ziff Davis expects adjusted EPS between $6.57 and $6.77.

