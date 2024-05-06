Ziff Davis (ZD) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Ziff Davis (ZD) to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. Revenues are expected to be $317.71 million, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ziff Davis metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Advertising' stands at $160.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Subscription' at $147.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should come in at $9.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.



Over the past month, shares of Ziff Davis have returned -7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Currently, ZD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

