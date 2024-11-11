Ziff Davis price target raised to $61 from $44 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Ziff Davis (ZD) to $61 from $44 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says that five-times EBITDA in a more favorable merger and acquisitions environment, Ziff Davis shares offer a compelling risk/reward.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ZD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.