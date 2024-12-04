News & Insights

Ziff Davis to Present at UBS Tech Conference

December 04, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Ziff Davis, Inc. ( (ZD) ) has provided an announcement.

Ziff Davis, Inc. is set to engage with investors and industry experts at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on December 4, 2024. This event presents an excellent opportunity for those interested in the intersection of technology and finance to gain insights from a leading digital media company. A webcast of the conference will be available online, providing accessible and valuable information for stock market enthusiasts.

