Ziff Davis Names Bret Richter CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) announced the appointment of Bret Richter as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 3, 2022. Richter comes from MSG Networks, where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Previously, Richter served as the Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance and Development, of Cablevision Systems Corporation.

"Bret has deep experience in the media industry. His impressive background, experience, and skill-set are a terrific match for the company and its long-term growth plans," said Vivek Shah, CEO of Ziff Davis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.