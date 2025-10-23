Ziff Davis Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ZD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ziff Davis Inc (Symbol: ZD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.01, changing hands as high as $38.33 per share. Ziff Davis Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZD's low point in its 52 week range is $28.55 per share, with $60.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.