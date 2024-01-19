Ziff Davis Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ZD

In trading on Friday, shares of Ziff Davis Inc (Symbol: ZD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.74, changing hands as high as $66.93 per share. Ziff Davis Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ZD's low point in its 52 week range is $57.965 per share, with $94.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.62.
