$ZI stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZI stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $102,107,353 of trading volume.

$ZI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ZI:

$ZI insiders have traded $ZI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID RANDALL WINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,523,229 .

. HENRY SCHUCK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 492,500 shares for an estimated $5,049,750

ALI DASDAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,796 shares for an estimated $101,096.

$ZI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $ZI stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

