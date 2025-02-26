$ZI stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZI stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $102,107,353 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ZI:
$ZI Insider Trading Activity
$ZI insiders have traded $ZI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID RANDALL WINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,523,229.
- HENRY SCHUCK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 492,500 shares for an estimated $5,049,750
- ALI DASDAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,796 shares for an estimated $101,096.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ZI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $ZI stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 17,616,611 shares (+249.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,150,581
- FMR LLC removed 16,115,171 shares (-48.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,370,447
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 15,796,734 shares (-71.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,023,674
- CARLYLE GROUP INC. removed 11,665,307 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,602,376
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 11,096,283 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,621,934
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 10,181,253 shares (+21345.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,004,969
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 9,359,311 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,366,358
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $ZI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.