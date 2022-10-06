ZI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ZI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.49, changing hands as high as $47.96 per share. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZI's low point in its 52 week range is $30.31 per share, with $79.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.48.

