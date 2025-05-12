$ZI Earnings Results: $ZI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ZI ($ZI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $305,700,000, beating estimates of $304,162,584 by $1,537,416.

$ZI Insider Trading Activity

$ZI insiders have traded $ZI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID RANDALL WINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,523,229 .

. HENRY SCHUCK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 492,500 shares for an estimated $5,049,750

JAMES M ROTH (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $357,369

ALI DASDAN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 4,898 shares for an estimated $53,911

$ZI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $ZI stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/12/2024

