$ZI Earnings Results: $ZI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ZI ($ZI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $305,700,000, beating estimates of $304,162,584 by $1,537,416.
$ZI Insider Trading Activity
$ZI insiders have traded $ZI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID RANDALL WINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,523,229.
- HENRY SCHUCK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 492,500 shares for an estimated $5,049,750
- JAMES M ROTH (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $357,369
- ALI DASDAN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 4,898 shares for an estimated $53,911
$ZI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $ZI stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 17,616,611 shares (+249.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,150,581
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 15,796,734 shares (-71.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,023,674
- CARLYLE GROUP INC. removed 11,665,307 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,602,376
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 11,096,283 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,621,934
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 9,359,311 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,366,358
- SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 8,335,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,600,850
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,051,335 shares (+153.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,599,530
$ZI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/12/2024
