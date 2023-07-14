ZI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ZI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.25, changing hands as high as $28.27 per share. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.33 per share, with $51.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.74.

