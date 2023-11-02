Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric (HKEX:3898) Price Target Decreased by 23.42% to 36.90

The average one-year price target for Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric (HKEX:3898) has been revised to 36.90 / share. This is an decrease of 23.42% from the prior estimate of 48.18 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.56 to a high of 49.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.12% from the latest reported closing price of 25.25 / share.

Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Maintains 2.38% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.38%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3898 is 0.17%, a decrease of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 60,391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 14,969K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,363K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3898 by 3.41% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,185K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,280K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3898 by 9.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,058K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares, representing an increase of 93.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3898 by 836.91% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,603K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,587K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3898 by 20.41% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 2,177K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 98.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3898 by 3,420.34% over the last quarter.

