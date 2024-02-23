Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co. (SEHK:3898) Price Target Increased by 6.28% to 31.45

The average one-year price target for Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co. (SEHK:3898) has been revised to 31.45 / share. This is an increase of 6.28% from the prior estimate of 29.59 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.29 to a high of 45.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.48% from the latest reported closing price of 20.90 / share.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co. Maintains 2.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.80%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3898 is 0.17%, a decrease of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.59% to 48,545K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,999K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,185K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3898 by 10.33% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,257K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares, representing an increase of 93.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3898 by 829.28% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,492K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,603K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3898 by 12.03% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 5,154K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,969K shares, representing a decrease of 190.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3898 by 66.88% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 2,003K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 98.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3898 by 3,176.81% over the last quarter.

