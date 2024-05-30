News & Insights

Zhou Hei Ya Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 10:46 am EDT

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited (HK:1458) has released an update.

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Major resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, approval of a final dividend, re-election of executive directors, and the reappointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Shareholders also granted the directors a mandate to repurchase and issue shares within specified limits.

