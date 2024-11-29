Zhongzheng International Reveals Board and Committee Composition

Zhongzheng International Company Limited (HK:0943) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zhongzheng International Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company also detailed the membership of its three board committees, highlighting key roles such as chairmen and members within these groups. This update provides insight into the governance structure of Zhongzheng International, essential for stakeholders monitoring the company’s leadership dynamics.

For further insights into HK:0943 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.