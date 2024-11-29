News & Insights

Stocks

Zhongzheng International Reveals Board and Committee Composition

November 29, 2024 — 04:16 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zhongzheng International Company Limited (HK:0943) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zhongzheng International Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company also detailed the membership of its three board committees, highlighting key roles such as chairmen and members within these groups. This update provides insight into the governance structure of Zhongzheng International, essential for stakeholders monitoring the company’s leadership dynamics.

For further insights into HK:0943 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.