Zhongxin Fruit & Juice Appoints New Company Secretaries

October 30, 2024 — 05:43 am EDT

Zhongxin Fruit & Juice Ltd. (SG:5EG) has released an update.

Zhongxin Fruit & Juice Ltd. has announced a change in its company secretaries, with Mr. Yoo Loo Ping and Ms. Cheng Lisa stepping in to replace Ms. Tong Shan, effective November 1, 2024. The board expressed gratitude for Ms. Tong’s contributions. Such changes in company administration can sometimes influence investor sentiment and stock performance.

