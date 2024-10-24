News & Insights

Zhongtian Construction Expands with New Subsidiaries

October 24, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Zhongtian Construction (Hunan) Group Limited (HK:2433) has released an update.

Zhongtian Construction (Hunan) Group Limited has announced the establishment of new subsidiaries and an associate company aimed at expanding its business scope and enhancing profit growth. These entities will focus on diverse activities including equity investment, technological development, and coal sales. This strategic move is expected to position the company for increased market presence and profitability.

