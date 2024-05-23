Zhongtian Construction Delays AGM, Amends Articles

Zhongtian Construction (Hunan) Group Limited (HK:2433) has released an update.

Zhongtian Construction (Hunan) Group Limited has announced the postponement of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) originally set for May 28, 2024, to June 27, 2024, to allow time for preparing additional resolutions related to proposed amendments to the company’s Articles of Association. Consequently, the book closure dates have been shifted to June 24-27, 2024, for share transfer registration. Shareholders will be updated with further details, and a supplemental circular, revised AGM notice, and proxy form will be distributed in due course.

For further insights into HK:2433 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.