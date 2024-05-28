News & Insights

Stocks

ZHONGTAI FUTURES Announces Final Dividend

May 28, 2024 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ZHONGTAI FUTURES Company Limited Class H (HK:1461) has released an update.

ZHONGTAI FUTURES Company Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.14 per 10 shares for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Shareholders’ approval for the dividend is set for June 27, 2024, with the ex-dividend date on July 2 and payment to be made on August 8, 2024. The company will also handle a 10% withholding tax for non-resident enterprise and individual shareholders.

For further insights into HK:1461 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.