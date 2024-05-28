ZHONGTAI FUTURES Announces Final Dividend

ZHONGTAI FUTURES Company Limited Class H (HK:1461) has released an update.

ZHONGTAI FUTURES Company Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.14 per 10 shares for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Shareholders’ approval for the dividend is set for June 27, 2024, with the ex-dividend date on July 2 and payment to be made on August 8, 2024. The company will also handle a 10% withholding tax for non-resident enterprise and individual shareholders.

