ZHONGTAI FUTURES Announces Board Composition

November 28, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

ZHONGTAI FUTURES Company Limited Class H (HK:1461) has released an update.

ZHONGTAI FUTURES Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board is supported by five committees focusing on strategic development, risk control, audit, remuneration, and nomination. This diverse leadership structure aims to enhance the company’s governance and strategic planning.

