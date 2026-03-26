Markets

Zhongsheng Group Names Yu Jian CFO As Yu Ning Steps Down As Executive Director

March 26, 2026 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd. (ZSHGY, 0881.HK), on Thursday, announced that Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Yu Ning has resigned as an Executive Director and been redesignated from Chief Financial Officer to financial controller, effective March 26, due to a change in work arrangements.

The company also appointed Yu Jian as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, effective on the same date.

Yu Jian previously served as president of Luminary (Shenzhen) Commercial Management Co. and held senior roles at China Fortune Land Development and China Resources Land.

Yu Jian will oversee financial management, including accounting, treasury, tax, financial planning, internal controls, and investor relations.

Yu Ning will continue to support the group's finance function and confirmed no disagreements with the board or matters requiring shareholder attention.

Zhongsheng Group is currently trading 1.92% lesser at HK$ 7.670 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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