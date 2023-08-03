Zhongsheng Group Holdings (HKHKSG:881) Price Target Decreased by 7.74% to 48.00

The average one-year price target for Zhongsheng Group Holdings (HKHKSG:881) has been revised to 48.00 / share. This is an decrease of 7.74% from the prior estimate of 52.03 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 93.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.15% from the latest reported closing price of 27.25 / share.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Maintains 4.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.00%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zhongsheng Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 881 is 0.20%, a decrease of 14.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.43% to 159,381K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRMSX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 39,515K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,168K shares, representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 881 by 8.40% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 25,213K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,796K shares, representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 881 by 17.87% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,233K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,178K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 881 by 21.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,695K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,699K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 881 by 24.44% over the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 5,626K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.