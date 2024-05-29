Zhongshen Jianye Shareholders Unanimously Approve AGM Resolutions

Zhongshen Jianye Holding Limited (HK:2503) has released an update.

Zhongshen Jianye Holding Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024, with all resolutions passing unanimously. Shareholders showed full support for the proposed agendas, including the re-election of executive directors, re-appointment of the auditor, and the approval of share repurchase and issuance mandates. The company’s board and shareholders displayed a strong consensus, with no votes against and no abstentions.

