Zhongmin Baihui Retail Revamps Board Leadership

Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd. announces a strategic reshuffle in its leadership, with Mr. Yee Chia Hsing stepping in as Lead Independent Director and Mr. Zou Qige taking over as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. These changes, effective from November 28, 2024, aim to strengthen the company’s governance framework.
