News & Insights

Stocks

Zhongmin Baihui Retail Revamps Board Leadership

November 28, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd. (SG:5SR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd. announces a strategic reshuffle in its leadership, with Mr. Yee Chia Hsing stepping in as Lead Independent Director and Mr. Zou Qige taking over as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. These changes, effective from November 28, 2024, aim to strengthen the company’s governance framework.

For further insights into SG:5SR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.