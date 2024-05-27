News & Insights

Zhongliang Holdings Schedules 2024 AGM

May 27, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited (HK:2772) has released an update.

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held in Hong Kong on June 20, 2024, where audited financial statements and director reports will be presented, executive Directors may be re-elected, and the auditor’s remuneration will be fixed. Shareholders will also consider granting the Board a mandate to issue additional shares, resell treasury shares, and make related offers beyond the meeting period, not exceeding 20% of the issued shares.

