Zhongliang Holdings Reports Strong Contracted Sales for 2024

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited (HK:2772) has released an update.

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited reported unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB15.17 billion and a gross floor area of 1,427,000 square meters from January to October 2024. In October alone, the company achieved sales of RMB1.60 billion with a contracted gross floor area of 143,000 square meters, indicating a strong average selling price of RMB11,200 per square meter. Investors are advised to interpret these figures cautiously as they are based on preliminary data.

