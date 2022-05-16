Zhongliang gains OK to exchange some, but not all, 2022 bonds into new notes

Clare Jim Reuters
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published

HONG KONG, May 17 (Reuters) - Property developer Zhongliang Holdings 2772.HK said on Tuesday it has gained bondholders' approval to exchange $629 million worth of 2022 bonds into new notes due next year.

Zhongliang had been scrambling to secure approval for the notes due May and July 2022 KY234121405=, KY224741251=, totalling $729 million. For the remaining 2022 bonds where it did not gain approval, it said it did not expect to make timely repayments and urged those bondholders to agree to an exchange into new notes.

