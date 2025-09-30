Zhongji Innolight Co. (SZSE:300308) Price Target Increased by 12.10% to 388.58

The average one-year price target for Zhongji Innolight Co. (SZSE:300308) has been revised to CN¥388.58 / share. This is an increase of 12.10% from the prior estimate of CN¥346.65 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥186.85 to a high of CN¥597.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.74% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥403.68 / share.

Zhongji Innolight Co. Maintains 0.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.08%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.05% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zhongji Innolight Co.. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 300308 is 0.20%, an increase of 21.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 15,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 7,459K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,647K shares , representing a decrease of 29.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 300308 by 35.89% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 2,008K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing an increase of 27.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 300308 by 10.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,029K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares , representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 300308 by 181.88% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 711K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing an increase of 15.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 300308 by 0.33% over the last quarter.

ASHR - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF holds 591K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing an increase of 87.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 300308 by 729.31% over the last quarter.

