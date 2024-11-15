News & Insights

Zhongguancun’s Strategic Moves in Finance Leasing

November 15, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1601) has released an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. has entered into two finance lease agreements, acquiring and leasing back assets worth RMB43 million in total. These agreements, signed within a year, highlight the company’s strategic financial activities in the leasing market. The transactions are considered discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, indicating their significance to investors.

