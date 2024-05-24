Zhongguancun Secures Funding Through Factoring Deals

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1601) has released an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has entered into three factoring agreements with a Factoring Bank on May 24, 2024, securing funding of approximately RMB49.3 million in total. These funds, intended for general working capital, are to be repaid by specific dates ranging from September 2026 to May 2028. The agreements are classified as discloseable transactions under the Listing Rules, indicating their significance to the company and its investors.

