Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing’s New Finance Lease Deal

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1601)

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced a finance lease agreement, acquiring leased assets from a lessee for RMB46 million and leasing them back for 36 months, with total payments amounting to RMB50.15 million. The transaction, which includes a finance lease interest income of RMB4.15 million, is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules. This strategic move is funded by the company’s internal resources and reflects its active role in the financial leasing sector.

