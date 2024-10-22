Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing’s New Finance Lease Deal

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1601) has released an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has entered into a significant finance lease transaction, purchasing leased assets for RMB26.75 million and leasing them back for a 36-month term. This transaction, part of a series of agreements with cumulative applicable percentage ratios, is considered a disclosable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules. The company utilizes its internal resources to fund the purchase, demonstrating strategic financial management.

