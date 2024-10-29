Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Strikes Major Finance Deal

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1601) has released an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has entered into a finance lease agreement valued at RMB71,981,169, acquiring and then leasing back monitoring equipment to a smart security firm. This transaction highlights the company’s strategy to leverage its internal resources for finance leasing, with a focus on structured, mutually beneficial agreements. The deal, which falls under discloseable transactions due to its financial magnitude, underscores the dynamic leasing landscape in China’s tech sector.

