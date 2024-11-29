News & Insights

Stocks

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Expands Finance Deals

November 29, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1601) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. announced a significant finance lease transaction, involving two agreements with a total combined value of over RMB74 million. The deals entail acquiring and leasing back automotive manufacturing equipment, showcasing the company’s strategic investments in industrial assets. These agreements highlight the firm’s active role in facilitating financial solutions for manufacturing sectors.

For further insights into HK:1601 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.