Zhongguancun Leasing Signs New Finance Lease Deal

November 29, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1601) has released an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. has announced a new finance lease agreement where it will lease back equipment worth RMB17 million to a lessee for 36 months, generating a total payment of over RMB19 million. This transaction, categorized as discloseable, highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in the leasing sector. Investors might find this move indicative of the company’s robust asset management and revenue generation capabilities.

Trending Articles

