ZhongAn Online Reports Strong Premiums for 2024

November 13, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd (HK:6060) has released an update.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. reported gross written premiums of approximately RMB28,354 million for the first ten months of 2024. This performance highlights the company’s significant presence in the insurance market, although the figures are unaudited and investors are advised to interpret them cautiously.

