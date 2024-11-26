Zhong Jia Guo Xin Reports Increased Losses Amid Rising Revenue

Asia Resources Holdings Limited (HK:0899) has released an update.

Zhong Jia Guo Xin Holdings Company Limited reported a significant loss for the six months ending September 2024, with losses from continuing operations deepening to HK$18.2 million compared to the previous year. Despite a rise in revenue, the company faced increased costs and reported substantial administrative expenses, impacting their bottom line. The total comprehensive income, however, showed improvement from the previous period, primarily due to favorable foreign exchange translations.

