Zhong Jia Guo Xin Holdings Prepares for Key Financial Meeting

Asia Resources Holdings Limited (HK:0899)

Zhong Jia Guo Xin Holdings Company Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 26, 2024, to discuss and approve its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. This announcement could spark interest among investors keen on the company’s financial performance and potential dividend payout.

