News & Insights

Stocks

Zhong Jia Guo Xin Holdings Prepares for Key Financial Meeting

November 11, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Asia Resources Holdings Limited (HK:0899) has released an update.

Zhong Jia Guo Xin Holdings Company Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 26, 2024, to discuss and approve its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. This announcement could spark interest among investors keen on the company’s financial performance and potential dividend payout.

For further insights into HK:0899 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.