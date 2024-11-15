News & Insights

Stocks

Zhong Ji Longevity’s Major Financial Move Requires Approval

November 15, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited (HK:0767) has released an update.

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited has clarified that its 2025 Revolving Loan Agreement constitutes a major transaction, necessitating further approval and disclosure under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. This development highlights a substantial financial move by the company, potentially impacting their stock and investor interest due to the increased regulatory scrutiny and required shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:0767 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.