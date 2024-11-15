Zhong Ji Longevity’s Major Financial Move Requires Approval

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited (HK:0767) has released an update.

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited has clarified that its 2025 Revolving Loan Agreement constitutes a major transaction, necessitating further approval and disclosure under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. This development highlights a substantial financial move by the company, potentially impacting their stock and investor interest due to the increased regulatory scrutiny and required shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:0767 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.