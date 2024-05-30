Zhong Ji Longevity Set for Major Share Expansion

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited (HK:0767) has released an update.

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited has conditionally agreed to issue 91,088,258 new shares at HK$0.215 each, representing a 20% increase in the current issued capital and amounting to approximately 16.67% post-issuance. The company secured subscriptions totaling approximately HK$19.58 million, which will fund business expansion and general working capital. The finalization of this deal is subject to certain conditions, and investors are advised to be cautious when trading shares.

