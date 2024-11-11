Zhong Ji Longevity Science’s HK$30M Revolving Loan Deal

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited (HK:0767) has released an update.

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited has entered into a 2025 Revolving Loan Agreement through its subsidiary Joy Wealth, offering up to HK$30 million to borrowers including HK Zhong Ji 1 and others, guaranteed by Director Yan Li. This transaction, aimed at supporting new business developments, is significant due to its status as a continuing connected transaction requiring independent shareholder approval. The company’s move highlights strategic financial maneuvers amidst regulatory compliance requirements.

For further insights into HK:0767 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.