Zhong Ji Longevity Science’s HK$30M Revolving Loan Deal

November 11, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited (HK:0767) has released an update.

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited has entered into a 2025 Revolving Loan Agreement through its subsidiary Joy Wealth, offering up to HK$30 million to borrowers including HK Zhong Ji 1 and others, guaranteed by Director Yan Li. This transaction, aimed at supporting new business developments, is significant due to its status as a continuing connected transaction requiring independent shareholder approval. The company’s move highlights strategic financial maneuvers amidst regulatory compliance requirements.

